Charlton V Doncaster at The Valley : Match Preview

Chris Solly expected to return for CharltonCharlton are expecting to have Chris Solly available for the Sky Bet League One visit of Doncaster.The full-back missed the 3-1 win at Fleetwood before the internationall break and is expected to return to manager Karl Robinson's starting XI.Josh Magennis, Jay Dasilva and Ezri Konsa are also available following international duty with Northern Ireland and England Under-20s respectively.Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall are also pushing for starts as they near match fitness.Doncaster defender Mathieu Baudry is closing in on a return to first-team action after missing out so far this season due to an Achilles injury.Baudry, who had surgery in the summer, could return on Saturday or in next Tuesday's home game against Portsmouth.Andy Williams is still out after missing last week's home win against Southend due to a thigh injury and fellow striker Alex Kiwomya remains sidelined as he recovers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.Luke McCullough is expected to return to training next week after knee and thigh injuries, while goalkeeper Ross Etheridge (broken ankle) and defender Danny Andrew (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.