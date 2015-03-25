Charlton V Bury at The Valley : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Ricky Holmes banned for CharltonCharlton are without the suspended Ricky Holmes for the Sky Bet League One visit of Bury following the winger's red card against Gillingham.The on-loan Joe Dodoo or Karlan Ahearne-Grant are expected to deputise for manager Karl Robinson.Another potential replacement, summer signing Mark Marshall, remains weeks short of recovering his fitness.Chris Solly and Ahmed Kashi remain available for selection, despite concerns surrounding their intense workloads.Bury are hopeful former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford will be fit to return after two games out with a knee injury.Eoghan O'Connell, Jay O'Shea and Andrew Tutte remain on the sidelines but are expected to return to training in the coming days.Craig Jones (groin) and Danny Mayor (pelvis) have longer-term issues.A number of senior players are likely to return after manager Lee Clark made a raft of changes for the derby loss to Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

