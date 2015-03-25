 
  1. Football
  2. Charlton Athletic

Charlton V AFC Wimbledon at The Valley : Match Preview

26 October 2017 07:12
Mark Marshall boost for Charlton against AFC Wimbledon

Charlton hope to have Mark Marshall fit when on Saturday they host AFC Wimbledon in League One.

The winger is expected to be available again following a tight calf.

Harry Lennon and Lewis Page, both owing to groin injuries, remain long-term absentees.

Manager Karl Robinson is also set to recall Jay Dasilva, meaning Naby Sarr and Ezri Konsa are vying for selection in central defence.

The visitors' Harry Forrester is a doubt after feeling the effects of a groin injury in training.

Doubts also persist surrounding Egli Kaja, who is yet to fully recover from a hamstring problem.

Kwesi Appiah and Jonathan Meades both remain short of match fitness.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as