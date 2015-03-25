Charlton 1-2 Gillingham - 01-Jan-2018 : Match Report

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Gillingham pile more misery on CharltonCharlton's winless streak in League One extended to eight matches following a 2-1 home defeat to Gillingham.Goals from Josh Parker and Tom Eaves earned the Gills all three points, despite Joe Aribo's late header.Gillingham's third win in five league games moves them up to 14th in the table and four points clear of the drop zone.A lively start from Steve Lovell's side saw Eaves denied by Ben Amos after three minutes before the striker superbly set up Parker, who duly converted with 11 minutes played.Gillingham doubled their advantage after 32 minutes when Eaves was able to poke Luke O'Neill's terrific cross past Amos to stun the Addicks.Charlton were a lot brighter in the second half with Josh Magennis glancing a header against the crossbar before Tomas Holy denied the Northern Ireland forward from point-blank range after 80 minutes.Karl Robinson's side pulled a goal back when Ricky Holmes' corner was headed home by substitute Aribo with seven minutes remaining.But despite some late pressure from the hosts Gillingham held on.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker