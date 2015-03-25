Charlton 1-2 Gillingham - 01-Jan-2018 : Match Report

Charlton's winless streak in League One extended to eight matches following a 2-1 home defeat to Gillingham.
Goals from Josh Parker and Tom Eaves earned the Gills all three points, despite Joe Aribo's late header.
Gillingham's third win in five league games moves them up to 14th in the table and four points clear of the drop zone.
A lively start from Steve Lovell's side saw Eaves denied by Ben Amos after three minutes before the striker superbly set up Parker, who duly converted with 11 minutes played.
Gillingham doubled their advantage after 32 minutes when Eaves was able to poke Luke O'Neill's terrific cross past Amos to stun the Addicks.
Charlton were a lot brighter in the second half with Josh Magennis glancing a header against the crossbar before Tomas Holy denied the Northern Ireland forward from point-blank range after 80 minutes.
Karl Robinson's side pulled a goal back when Ricky Holmes' corner was headed home by substitute Aribo with seven minutes remaining.
But despite some late pressure from the hosts Gillingham held on.
