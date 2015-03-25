Charlton 1-1 Bury - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Bury remain in the League One relegation zone despite earning an impressive 1-1 draw at Charlton
The Shakers - who are without a win since beating Walsall on the first day of the season - took an early lead through Jermaine Beckford but Josh Magennis equalised before half-time.
Fourth-bottom Bury sit a point behind 20th-placed Northampton after an eighth league game without a win.
The visitors took the lead after nine minutes when a glorious pass from Josh Laurent found Beckford, who cut on to his right foot to delightfully fire home his fifth goal of the campaign.
Charlton tried to respond through Karlan Ahearne-Grant but his chip went over both goalkeeper Joe Murphy and the crossbar.
The Addicks did manage to equalise after 39 minutes when Jake Forster-Caskey's cross was met at the back post by Magennis.
After a lacklustre first-half, Charlton began creating more opportunities in the second, with Billy Clarke seeing a deflected effort parried away by Murphy while centre-back Patrick Bauer should have done better with a header that went wide.
Murhpy was kept busy, showing good reflexes to deny Forster-Caskey from close range before superbly tipping Magennis' last-minute header wide to earn Lee Clark's side a point.
