Charlton 1-1 Bury - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Josh Magennis cancels out Jermaine Beckford opener as Charlton and Bury drawBury remain in the League One relegation zone despite earning an impressive 1-1 draw at CharltonThe Shakers - who are without a win since beating Walsall on the first day of the season - took an early lead through Jermaine Beckford but Josh Magennis equalised before half-time.Fourth-bottom Bury sit a point behind 20th-placed Northampton after an eighth league game without a win.The visitors took the lead after nine minutes when a glorious pass from Josh Laurent found Beckford, who cut on to his right foot to delightfully fire home his fifth goal of the campaign.Charlton tried to respond through Karlan Ahearne-Grant but his chip went over both goalkeeper Joe Murphy and the crossbar.The Addicks did manage to equalise after 39 minutes when Jake Forster-Caskey's cross was met at the back post by Magennis.After a lacklustre first-half, Charlton began creating more opportunities in the second, with Billy Clarke seeing a deflected effort parried away by Murphy while centre-back Patrick Bauer should have done better with a header that went wide.Murhpy was kept busy, showing good reflexes to deny Forster-Caskey from close range before superbly tipping Magennis' last-minute header wide to earn Lee Clark's side a point.

Source: PA

