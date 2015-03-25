 
  1. Football
  2. Charlton Athletic

Charlton 1-1 Bury - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

23 September 2017 05:51
Josh Magennis cancels out Jermaine Beckford opener as Charlton and Bury draw

Bury remain in the League One relegation zone despite earning an impressive 1-1 draw at Charlton

The Shakers - who are without a win since beating Walsall on the first day of the season - took an early lead through Jermaine Beckford but Josh Magennis equalised before half-time.

Fourth-bottom Bury sit a point behind 20th-placed Northampton after an eighth league game without a win.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes when a glorious pass from Josh Laurent found Beckford, who cut on to his right foot to delightfully fire home his fifth goal of the campaign.

Charlton tried to respond through Karlan Ahearne-Grant but his chip went over both goalkeeper Joe Murphy and the crossbar.

The Addicks did manage to equalise after 39 minutes when Jake Forster-Caskey's cross was met at the back post by Magennis.

After a lacklustre first-half, Charlton began creating more opportunities in the second, with Billy Clarke seeing a deflected effort parried away by Murphy while centre-back Patrick Bauer should have done better with a header that went wide.

Murhpy was kept busy, showing good reflexes to deny Forster-Caskey from close range before superbly tipping Magennis' last-minute header wide to earn Lee Clark's side a point.

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.