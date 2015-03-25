Charlton 0-1 Portsmouth - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Charlton's 25-year anniversary game at The Valley ends in defeat to PortsmouthCharlton marked 25 years back at The Valley with a 1-0 defeat against Portsmouth.Josh Magennis' second-half own goal was enough to give the visitors the win in a repeat of the first fixture on the ground on December 5, 1992, a game the Addicks won by the same scoreline.It was Portsmouth who had the opening effort of the game with Gareth Evans seeing his shot tipped over by Ben Amos after 26 minutes.Kenny Jackett's side then had Conor Chaplin's goalbound effort superbly blocked by Charlton captain Chris Solly before Joe Aribo's header glanced off the post for the hosts just prior to half-time.Portsmouth took the lead two minutes after the break when Evans' free-kick was guided on by Stuart O'Keefe - although it was Charlton striker Magennis who got the decisive touch which took the ball past Amos.Pompey should have had a second when Brett Pitman was fouled by Solly in the penalty area. However, the former Bournemouth striker saw the subsequent penalty well-saved by Amos.Charlton nearly grabbed a late equaliser but substitute Leon Best's header was tipped wide by Luke McGee as Portsmouth held on to rain on their hosts' parade.

Source: PA

