 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Charlie Daniels and Alfie Mawson join Juan Mataâ€™s Common Goal initiative

20 October 2017 01:09

Bournemouth’s Charlie Daniels and Swansea’s Alfie Mawson have become the first English players to pledge at least one per cent of their wages to Juan Mata’s Common Goal project.

The Manchester United and Spain midfielder launched the initiative in August to help high-impact football charities across the world.

Giorgio Chiellini, Mats Hummels and Serge Gnabry are among those to have so far pledged to Common Goal, with Daniels and Mawson now joining them – the first English players to do so.

“I’ve been speaking to several English players who have shown an interest in Common Goal and it’s brilliant that Charlie and Alfie are the first players to make the pledge,” Mata said.

“They are both top Premier League players and their commitment is a great step in the evolution of Common Goal.”

Daniels has helped Bournemouth rise from League One to the Premier League, while Mawson represented England at this year’s European Under-21 Championship after a fine first season at Swansea.

“It was only a few years ago that I was playing non-league and helping out my dad at the weekends with his market stall,” 23-year-old defender Mawson said.

“I’m now at a great place and I want to concentrate 100 per cent on my football.

“I don’t want to cause any fuss or anything, but joining Common Goal allows me to focus on my career while forming part of something that can really help transform lives of those less fortunate. It’s a good thing for football.”

Daniels, the 31-year-old Cherries defender, added: “I’ve experienced pretty much everything that you can live as a player in England. Maybe that’s why I’ll never forget where I’ve come from.

“Football is such an important part of my life, as it is for so many people in this country. It just seems right that our national sport gives something back to society.

“Common Goal is the most effective and long-lasting way for players to make a difference. If my pledge can help spread the idea of Common Goal, especially among the younger players, then it will be one of the proudest achievements of my career.”

Common Goal is run by the Berlin-based organisation streetfootballworld, which invests in more than 120 football-based charities in 80 countries.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the