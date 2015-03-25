 
  1. Football
  2. England

Chalobah and Redmond train separately as England prepare for crunch clash

26 June 2017 12:24

Nathaniel Chalobah and Nathan Redmond face a race against time to be fit for England Under-21s' Euro 2017 semi-final against Germany.

The Young Lions are hopeful the duo will be available but they trained away from the main group on Monday morning after coming off in Thursday's 3-0 win over hosts Poland.

Chelsea midfielder Chalobah has a suspected groin problem while the England camp have not specified what is wrong with Southampton winger Redmond.

They are being assessed by the medical team ahead of Tuesday's game in Tychy.

England, who are now based in Krakow, qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time since 2009 after winning Group A.

They beat Slovakia and Poland having drawn their opening game 0-0 with holders Sweden.

The rest of Aidy Boothroyd's side trained with Will Hughes and Jacob Murphy ready to replace Chalobah and Redmond.

The pair came on for them against Poland with Norwich winger Murphy scoring the second goal.

The semi-final is a repeat of the 2009 final which Germany won 4-0.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions' quest for a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971 began in losing fashion at Eden Park.