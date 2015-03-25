Chalobah and Redmond train separately as England prepare for crunch clash

Nathaniel Chalobah and Nathan Redmond face a race against time to be fit for England Under-21s' Euro 2017 semi-final against Germany.

The Young Lions are hopeful the duo will be available but they trained away from the main group on Monday morning after coming off in Thursday's 3-0 win over hosts Poland.

Chelsea midfielder Chalobah has a suspected groin problem while the England camp have not specified what is wrong with Southampton winger Redmond.

They are being assessed by the medical team ahead of Tuesday's game in Tychy.

England, who are now based in Krakow, qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time since 2009 after winning Group A.

They beat Slovakia and Poland having drawn their opening game 0-0 with holders Sweden.

The rest of Aidy Boothroyd's side trained with Will Hughes and Jacob Murphy ready to replace Chalobah and Redmond.

The pair came on for them against Poland with Norwich winger Murphy scoring the second goal.

The semi-final is a repeat of the 2009 final which Germany won 4-0.

Source: PA

