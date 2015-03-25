 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

Chadli to miss West Brom pre-season trip

07 July 2017 03:24

West Brom record signing Nacer Chadli has been left out of the Baggies' pre-season trip to Austria after talks with boss Tony Pulis.

The £13million buy is training at home and did not fly out with his team-mates on Tuesday, missing Pulis' gruelling fitness training camp, Press Association Sport understands.

Chadli was reluctant to take part in the trip and held heated talks on Tuesday, although it ended amicably and Chadli will rejoin the squad for their trip to Hong Kong next weekend.

The club will play in the Premier League Asia Trophy along with Liverpool, Leicester and Crystal Palace.

The former Tottenham midfielder does not want to leave though and has stayed at home with the ultimate blessing of the club.

He has assured Pulis he will be in top condition when he links up with the squad despite missing the camp which Pulis sees as a key part of their summer plans.

Chadli only joined 11 months ago from Tottenham and scored five goals in 32 appearances for the Baggies last season, although struggled for form after returning from knee surgery in November.

Meanwhile, it is understood the Baggies hold an interest in Fabian Delph but a move is unlikely at the moment with Stoke chasing the Manchester City midfielder.

Source: PA

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.