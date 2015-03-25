Celtic V Hearts at Celtic Park : Match Preview

No new injuries for unbeaten champions CelticCeltic boss Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injuries for the visit of Hearts on Sunday.The treble-chasing champions will be presented with their Ladbrokes Premiership trophy after the last game of the league season, with a William Hill Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen to look forward to the following week.Striker Moussa Dembele has started training as he recovers from a hamstring injury but will again miss out.Celtic skipper Scott Brown believes Rodgers' fitness regime could add at least two more seasons to his top-flight career.The 31-year-old midfielder was named on Friday as the Ladbrokes Premiership player of the year following a campaign of impressive performances, underpinned by his energetic display this week in the victory over Partick Thistle.The Scotland skipper said: "I spoke to the gaffer when he first came and he asked how long he thought I could keep playing. And I thought, 'great question', and I was thinking maybe two years at the highest level."Now I'm thinking I can go three, four years easily. As long as I'm playing, enjoying it and as fit as I am, I don't see why not."In the 91st minute at Partick I ended up on the left wing trying to close the goalie down. That has never been seen by me in the last five or six years."It shows that I still have that energy and desire to keep going for 90/95 minutes."We're a lot fitter than we have ever been. We are scoring more goals, creating more chances, and we look like a right good team."It's more intense training, short, sharp when it needs to be, but everyone's had to open up their lungs."It's been enjoyable this season but it's been really hard. It's been dedication from everyone as well."Bjorn Johnsen is in the Hearts squad despite his half-time row with boss Ian Cathro.The American frontman was hooked at the break during his side's 1-0 loss to St Johnstone but Cathro says he is still in his thoughts for the Jambos' final fixture of the campaign.Prince Buaben returns from suspension following his red card against Rangers but Rory Currie (toe) and Sam Nicholson (ankle) are doubts.Full-backs Andraz Struna and Lennard Sowah miss out again with muscle injuries, as do long-term absentees John Souttar (Achilles) and Callum Paterson (knee).Jamie Walker admits he cannot wait for Hearts' nightmare campaign to end.A bright future seemed on the cards when former head coach Robbie Neilson left the club sitting second in the Ladbrokes Premiership back in November.But new boss Cathro has overseen a dramatic slide in fortunes after managing just six wins from 25 games.That dramatic collapse cost the Tynecastle side their chance at a Europa League slot and they will end the term in fifth.Now Walker is looking forward to washing his hands of his team's miserable season.He said: "It's clear for everyone to see it's not been good enough. We started the season quite well then had a change of manager."A lot of new players came in but we've not hit the heights we should have."It's been disappointing. We've not reached the expectations of this club and I think everyone just wants to get this season out of the way."We've got a big task to rebuild in the summer but we're looking forward to it."

