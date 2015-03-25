Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths given one-game ban for 'provoking' Linfield fans

Leigh Griffiths has been suspended for the first leg of Celtic's Champions League third qualifying-round clash against Rosenborg after UEFA took action against the striker and the club.

Griffiths received a one-match ban for "provoking supporters" at the end of their win over Linfield, who have been hit with a partial closure of their stadium for their next European game after the striker was pelted with missiles, in the first leg of the previous round.

Celtic have also been sanctioned with three more disciplinary charges including the displaying of an alleged "illicit banner" by fans during the second leg.

Source: PA

