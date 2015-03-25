 
Celtic sign French midfielder Ntcham from Manchester City

12 July 2017 11:54

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City.

The France Under-21 international has signed a four-year contract.

Ntcham has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A side Genoa.

Source: PA

