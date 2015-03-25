Celtic In No Mood To Over-react To Shock Hearts Loss

Brendan Rodgers will resist making a knee-jerk over-reaction to Celtic's first domestic defeat in 18 months, according to his right-hand man Chris Davies.

The Hoops' 69-game unbeaten run against Scottish opposition came to a shuddering halt on Sunday as Hearts produced a shock 4-0 win.

While the defeat has sparked tributes to the Parkhead side's incredible display of dominance, it has also led to speculation Rodgers may decide the time is right to start reshaping his squad.

RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper has already touched down in Scotland as he looks to complete a £1million move.

But assistant boss Davies denied there would be sweeping changes, either on Wednesday night when the Hoops look to bounce back at home to Partick Thistle or when the transfer window opens in a fortnight's time.

"I wouldn't say we will be overly busy next month to be honest," he said. "We'll recruit where needed and some players may move on as the squad evolves.

"But it's simple from my point of view - we've lost one game in 70.

"If you said that in isolation - one defeat in 70 - then you certainly wouldn't think there was major repair work needing done.

"The fact is we've had a really strong season, we've reached all our objectives in terms of staying at the top. We're looking to extend our lead tomorrow night.

"We've qualified for the Champions League and now taken our European campaign beyond Christmas. And we've also won a trophy.

"So there's no feeling that something needs to change. Of course we want to be better after the weekend, but the manager came up here to dominate and he and his team have won everything on offer so far.

"There is no issue. We have a lot of positivity in the players and a lot of confidence for the future.

"We usually make two or three changes for every game, but that's normal. It's not a reflection of anything else.

"Hopefully we can get back to winning ways on Wednesday and kick off another run."

Much of the criticism that has followed Celtic's torrid afternoon at Tynecastle has been focused on defensive pair Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata.

But Davies hit back, saying: "We all share the successes together and that's our culture here.

"If you watch when we win a trophy at Hampden, the manager rounds up as many people as he can - the kit guys, the players not in the squad, everybody - on the podium so that we're all up there together, celebrating together.

"The reason that happens is because we also share the set-backs together. We never ever say, 'That is somebody's fault', and point fingers.

"Of course we are looking at recruitment - and we can strengthen all over the pitch - but (central defence) isn't our only priority and we certainly support everyone who played at the weekend.

"We're all in this together so there is not one position or player is responsible for our success or our set-backs."

Source: PA-WIRE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.