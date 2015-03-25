 
  1. Football
  2. Celtic

Celtic facing UEFA disciplinary over fan pitch invasion

13 September 2017 10:23

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic following the pitch invasion by a fan during their Champions League tie against Paris St Germain.

The supporter raced onto the Parkhead pitch late in the first half with the hosts 3-0 down and darted towards 18-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe.

He aimed a fresh-air kick at the former Monaco striker but failed to make contact before being whisked away by stewards.

On a difficult evening that saw the Scottish champions thrashed 5-0 - with Mbappe among the big-spending French club's scorers - this unsavoury incident only added to Celtic's woes.

Celtic have been charged with a count of "field invasion" and will have their case heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 19 October, a statement from the European governing body said.

Celtic have already been fined 11 times in less than six years over fan behaviour issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.

PSG have also been charged after their fans were accused of breaking seats at Celtic Park and will have their matter addressed at the same hearing as Celtic.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has already expressed his frustration with Tuesday night's incident.

Other Hoops fans were unhappy with the disruption just before the interval and Rodgers said the Parkhead club will take its own action.

He said: "The crowd reaction said it all. It is disappointing at any ground that a supporter gets on to the pitch.

"I am sure the club will deal with that. It shouldn't be anything that we should see on a football field. The crowd in their reaction told you everything you need to know.''

Source: PA

