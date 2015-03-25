 
Celtic drawn to face Linfield or La Fiorita in Champions League qualifying

19 June 2017 12:39

Scottish champions Celtic will play Northern Ireland's Linfield or La Fiorita of San Marino in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who reached the group stages last season, will begin their competitive season when the tie takes place over two legs on July 11 or 12 and 18 or 19.

Their opponents will become clear in the first week of July after Linfield and La Florita have played each other in the first qualifying round.

With Celtic drawn away for the first leg, the possibility of them playing in Belfast on July 12, a key date in the marching calendar, is potentially problematic for security services given past sectarian tensions.

It remains to be seen how any issues could be resolved.

Elsewhere the draw, made at the headquarters of European governing body UEFA in Nyon, Dundalk were handed a tie against Rosenborg of Norway.

Like Linfield, Welsh side The New Saints must also enter at the first qualifying round stage. They will play Europa of Gibraltar and will then face HNK Rijeka of Croatia if they get through.

Source: PA

