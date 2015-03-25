 
Celtic close in on Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham

10 July 2017 01:09

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

The 21-year-old has been in Glasgow for talks over the weekend and is believed to be close to finalising a deal.

The France Under-21 international has been on loan at Genoa for the past two seasons, where he made 37 appearances for the Serie A team.

Meanwhile, Celtic skipper Scott Brown is seeing a specialist over an Achilles problem but he is confident he will be passed fit to face Linfield on Friday, Press Association Sport understands.

The Scotland midfielder limped off just half an hour into Saturday's 9-0 friendly rout of Shamrock Rovers after tweaking the tendon.

But he expects to face Northern Irish champions Linfield in Friday's opening Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park after receiving treatment.

Source: PA

