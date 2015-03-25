 
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' son Anton plays 45 minutes of pre-season friendly

29 June 2017 07:39

Brendan Rodgers fielded his son as a trialist as Celtic began their pre-season fixtures with a 1-0 friendly win over BW Linz.

Anton Rodgers has joined Celtic on their training camp in Austria to maintain his fitness after leaving Swindon and the 24-year-old played for 45 minutes as the Scottish champions beat the Austrian second-tier side.

Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths both hit the woodwork in quick succession in the first half before Rodgers made 10 half-time substitutions. Dedryck Boyata came on for Jamie McCart on the hour mark to complete the full set.

Celtic left it late to record victory as James Forrest volleyed home after Kieran Tierney sent him through on a counter-attack.

The Celtic boss revealed injuries to midfielders saw him give his son a run-out.

"Anton has come with us just to get fit really, his season won't start down in England for another week or so," Rodgers senior told Celtic TV. "So I asked him to come in.

"Then we had a few injuries to midfield players, Eboue Kouassi and Kris Ajer.

"I know he can play, he is technically very gifted, Anton. He has a good view of the game and he can come in and slot in and play with the players, and I thought he did very well."

Source: PA

