 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Casemiro defends Gareth Bale against booing Real Madrid fans

14 September 2017 12:23

Casemiro says the booing of Gareth Bale by sections of the Real Madrid support is wrong.

For the second game in a row the Wales international was jeered by some of the Bernabeu crowd on Wednesday, despite his side cruising to a 3-0 Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia.

Real fans have previous for booing their own - even Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered similar treatment - and Casemiro wants it to stop.

"He was a very strong player for us and I hope he continues to be so," he told Marca when asked about Bale. "With the quality he has, things will be going well for him one day."

He added: "We try to protect the players we have, we are always defending our own.

"It shows that we are a family. I defend my team-mates as if they were my family and I am with them until the end."

Manager Zinedine Zidane was asked about Bale's treatment after the win, saying: " I did not listen to the whistles, only the applause."

Bale has scored just once for Madrid in six appearances so far this term.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.