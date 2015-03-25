 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Carrick reveals irregular heart rhythm but targets swift return

24 November 2017 08:36

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has undergone a procedure to treat an irregular heart rhythm and hopes to make a swift return to action.

Carrick revealed he had felt something was wrong during his only outing of the season – a 4-1 EFL Cup victory over Burton in September – and underwent tests to determine the problem.

Having had a cardiac ablation to correct the problem, the 36-year-old says he is now “healthy” and focused on making his comeback for United.

He wrote in a statement posted on Twitter: “I just want to clear up my situation as I’ve had quite a few people asking if I’m ok and why I haven’t been fit over the last couple of months.

“After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September I underwent a series of tests. It turned out to be an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation.

“I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team. I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon.”

Source: By David Charlesworth, Press Association Sport

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as