Carrick reveals irregular heart rhythm but targets swift return

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has undergone a procedure to treat an irregular heart rhythm and hopes to make a swift return to action.

Carrick revealed he had felt something was wrong during his only outing of the season – a 4-1 EFL Cup victory over Burton in September – and underwent tests to determine the problem.

Having had a cardiac ablation to correct the problem, the 36-year-old says he is now “healthy” and focused on making his comeback for United.

Here is a statement in relation to my recent fitness. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RN3TOE9VT4 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) November 24, 2017

He wrote in a statement posted on Twitter: “I just want to clear up my situation as I’ve had quite a few people asking if I’m ok and why I haven’t been fit over the last couple of months.

“After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September I underwent a series of tests. It turned out to be an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation.

“I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team. I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon.”

