Carlisle V Yeovil at Brunton Park : Match Preview

Bonham back between the sticks for Yeovil clashRegular Carlisle goalkeeper Jack Bonham will return at the expense of on-loan Liverpool youngster Shamal George in a number of changes made ahead of the visit of Yeovil.Cumbrians manager Keith Curle rested several of his senior players for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Fleetwood, with the likes of Clint Hill, Nicky Adams and Richie Bennett left out of the squad and Luke Joyce, Bonham and Gary Liddle only serving as substitutes.The midweek game was helpful for forward Kelvin Etuhu, who boosted his fitness after a lay-off with a 66-minute run out, and winger John O'Sullivan, who made his first appearance of the season after injury. Both are expected to be back on the bench this weekend.Midfielder Jason Kennedy (back) is still out having been sidelined since mid-October.Yeovil pair Jordan Green and Jonny Maddison could return to contention, but strikers Olufela Olomola and Francois Zoko are still suspended.Midfielder Green, sidelined since the end of September, and goalkeeper Maddison, yet to feature this season, were both back in training this week after injury.Olomola and Zoko are serving three-match bans following their respective dismissals in the recent home win against Stevenage, so Bournemouth loanee Sam Surridge is expected to resume up front.Daniel Alfei (knee) remains a long-term absentee, but boss Darren Way has reported no new injury problems.

Source: PAR

