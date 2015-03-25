 
Carlisle V Wycombe at Brunton Park : Match Preview

16 October 2017 03:24
Jamie Devitt could land Carlisle recall

Jamie Devitt will be hoping his match-winning contribution at the weekend earns him a recall to Carlisle's starting XI.

Devitt came off the bench to grab his first goal of the season and seal three points at Colchester.

Midfielder Jason Kennedy is still not available to play 90 minutes after fitness problems but could still play some part.

Local boy Steven Rigg is eyeing his second debut for the club having re-signed for the Cumbrians last week.

Marcus Bean is suspended for Wycombe after he was booked for the fifth time this season in the goalless draw with Exeter.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth was only able to name six substitutes for that game but hopes to be boosted by the return of Sam Saunders and Josh Umerah.

Saunders was ruled out against the Grecians with a knock he sustained in training on Friday, while Umerah also sat out the clash with an unspecified injury.

Nathan Tyson and Michael Harriman are long-term absentees and Ainsworth's small squad is being severely tested.

