Carlisle V Sunderland at Brunton Park : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:11
Carlisle set to welcome back Jason Kennedy against Sunderland

Carlisle manager Keith Curle could hand fit-again Jason Kennedy a return to the side for the Carabao Cup tie against Sky Bet Championship side Sunderland.

Midfielder Kennedy was an unused substitute for Saturday's 3-0 home League Two win over Cheltenham having recovered from an operation on his groin injury towards the end of last season.

Forward Richard Bennett made his first home start, so will be hoping to retain his place, along with defender Tom Miller who capped a man-of-the-match display with the Blues' third goal.

Winger John O'Sullivan (groin) continues his rehabilitation.

Brendan Galloway will not feature at Brunton Park due to a knock suffered in the defeat to Leeds, so Sunderland manager Simon Grayson will use Bryan Oviedo against the Cumbrians instead.

Grayson has confirmed Costa Rica defender Oviedo - a David Moyes signing in January - will make his first appearance of the season, with his last outing back in May ending in a 5-1 defeat at Chelsea.

The Black Cats boss bemoaned the fact "one or two" unnamed players have reported in with illness as he bids to put out a team that will win this second-round game against fourth-tier opposition.

Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore are still waiting to return following knee ligament damage while striker Josh Maja is on the sidelines with his own niggling knee problem.

Source: PAR

