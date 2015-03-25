Carlisle V Stevenage at Brunton Park : Match Preview

Keith Curle looking to keep faith with settled Carlisle side against StevenageCarlisle boss Keith Curle will be hoping to name an unchanged line-up for his side's Brunton Park clash with Stevenage.The Cumbrians bounced back from four games without a win with a crushing 5-0 victory at Crewe on Saturday.Kelvin Etuhu is fit to continue in his midfield role despite limping off midway through the win at Gresty Road due to cramp.Fellow midfielder Jason Kennedy could continue to be rested as Curle looks to ease the player back to top form.On-loan Scunthorpe striker Kyle Wootton is pushing for a start for Stevenage as coach Darren Sarll's side look for a third away win of the season.Wootton came off the bench to hit Stevenage's winner in the 2-1 victory over Morecambe and Sarll could give the forward a first start for the club in Cumbria.Sarll could look to Wootton to form a strike partnership with Matt Godden who also got on the scoresheet against Morecambe.Defender Luke Wilkinson returns from a suspension but midfielder Jack King is unlikely to be back from injury.

Source: PAR

