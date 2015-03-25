 
Carlisle V Sheff Wed at Brunton Park : Match Preview

04 January 2018 06:43
Sam Cosgrove could retain Carlisle starting spot

Carlisle striker Sam Cosgrove could retain his place for the FA Cup visit of Sheffield Wednesday after signing a new short-term deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old made his first start in Monday's defeat at Mansfield but fellow forwards Hallam Hope and Richie Bennett are also pushing for inclusion after both came off the bench at half-time.

Midfielder Kelvin Etuhu has had a scan this week on an ankle injury which has kept him in a protective boot and is unlikely to be risked.

Fellow midfielders Luke Joyce, Jason Kennedy and Nicky Adams are all still sidelined with injuries.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Jack Hunt, who sustained a hip injury in last week's home defeat to Burton.

Winger George Boyd is set to make his first appearance since September following two shoulder operations, but goalkeeper Keiren Westwood remains a week away from a return to training.

Striker Gary Hooper is waiting to learn the full extent of his hip injury and midfielder Barry Bannan has suffered a setback in his return from a similar problem.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) could return to contention as the Owls bid for just their second win in 11 matches.

