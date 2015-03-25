 
  1. Football
  2. Carlisle United

Carlisle V Port Vale at Brunton Park : Match Preview

14 December 2017 02:12
Grainger could be back to bolster Carlisle against Port Vale

Carlisle captain Danny Grainger could be back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two match with Port Vale.

The left-back missed last weekend's draw with Newport due to a side strain and was a doubt for the FA Cup second round replay on Tuesday, which was then postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Carlisle are winless in four games and boss Keith Curle could again turn to midfielder Jamie Dewitt, who has not started a game in more than a month.

Reggie Lambe could make way if Curle decides to freshen up his side while forwards Hallam Hope and Shaun Miller have been dropped to the bench in recent weeks and both are pushing for a start.

Port Vale will be without suspended duo Cristian Montano and James Gibbons for the trip to Cumbria.

Both were shown straight red cards as Vale lost 3-2 to Yeovil after extra-time in their FA Cup second-round replay on Tuesday.

The exertions on Neil Aspin's side could see him make changes, with fit-again Tyrone Barnett likely to come into the side.

Meanwhile, on-loan Leeds defender Tyler Denton is expected to return to the starting line-up in place of Gibbons.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.