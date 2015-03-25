 
Carlisle V Notts County at Brunton Park : Match Preview

20 October 2017 11:41
Danny Grainger back to boost Carlisle against Notts County

Carlisle have influential defender Danny Grainger back from suspension as they prepare to face Notts County at Brunton Park.

Grainger's return from a one-match ban is a timely one for boss Keith Curle after his side's dramatic 3-3 draw against Wycombe on Tuesday night.

Steven Rigg came off the bench against the Chairboys and will be eyeing his second full debut after re-signing for the club last week.

Jason Kennedy is also pushing to start after returning from fitness problems but midfielder Kelvin Etuhu remains a doubt.

Ross Fitzsimons will remain in goal for Notts County with Adam Collin still ruled out.

Fitzsimons made his first league start in midweek after Collin suffered a knee injury against Barnet and the problem is still being assessed.

Magpies manager Kevin Nolan described the 2-0 defeat at Crewe on Tuesday night as not good enough and has options should he wish to make changes to his starting line-up.

Defender Shaun Brisley, midfielder Jorge Grant and striker Shola Ameobi all have strong claims for a recall.

Source: PAR

