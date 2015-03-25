Carlisle V Notts County at Brunton Park : Match Preview

Carlisle have influential defender Danny Grainger back from suspension as they prepare to face Notts County at Brunton Park.
Grainger's return from a one-match ban is a timely one for boss Keith Curle after his side's dramatic 3-3 draw against Wycombe on Tuesday night.
Steven Rigg came off the bench against the Chairboys and will be eyeing his second full debut after re-signing for the club last week.
Jason Kennedy is also pushing to start after returning from fitness problems but midfielder Kelvin Etuhu remains a doubt.
Ross Fitzsimons will remain in goal for Notts County with Adam Collin still ruled out.
Fitzsimons made his first league start in midweek after Collin suffered a knee injury against Barnet and the problem is still being assessed.
Magpies manager Kevin Nolan described the 2-0 defeat at Crewe on Tuesday night as not good enough and has options should he wish to make changes to his starting line-up.
Defender Shaun Brisley, midfielder Jorge Grant and striker Shola Ameobi all have strong claims for a recall.
Source: PAR