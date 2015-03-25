Carlisle V Morecambe at Brunton Park : Match Preview

Carlisle boss Keith Curle is likely to reshape his team and restore James Brown for the visit of Morecambe on Saturday.
Curle switched to a back five against Luton, with Tom Miller and Tom Parkes recalled while Brown made way.
After a 3-0 defeat to the Hatters, a swift return for Brown and a flat back four seem likely.
Kelvin Etuhu and Richie Bennett could also step back into the starting XI, but Jason Kennedy (back) remains out.
It is expected that Morecambe will be without Aaron McGowan.
The defender had to come off in 12th minute of the 1-0 loss to Crewe on Tuesday due to a hamstring problem.
Dean Winnard (Achilles) is still unavailable, along with Reece Deakin (broken leg).
The 22nd-placed Shrimps are currently a point above the relegation zone.
