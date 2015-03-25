 
Carlisle V Mansfield at Brunton Park : Match Preview

01 September 2017 02:50
Tom Parkes sits out Carlisle clash with Mansfield

Carlisle defender Tom Parkes is suspended for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Mansfield.

Parkes is banned after he was sent off during the defeat to Lincoln last weekend for picking up two yellow cards.

Goalkeeper Shamal George and James Brown both made their debuts against Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday and could retain their places.

Carlisle sit 11th in the table after taking six points from their opening four matches.

Mansfield captain Zander Diamond is a doubt with an injury described by the club as "a strain".

The defender is set to train on Friday before a decision is made about his fitness but should he travel then being among the substitutes at Brunton Park is probably the best he can expect.

Alex MacDonald and Alfie Potter are firmly in contention after impressing against Lincoln in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

The Stags signed Calum Butcher from Millwall on deadline day and the midfielder will be added to the squad that makes the trip north.

