Carlisle V Exeter at Brunton Park : Match Preview

Carlisle to miss banned duo for Exeter clashCarlisle are without the suspended Richie Bennett and Tom Parkes for the visit of Exeter.Both players were given straight red cards during the final 20 minutes of last Saturday's 1-0 victory at Crawley.In their absence, the Cumbrians hope Jason Kennedy may return having missed the past three games with a back problem.Gary Liddle, a substitute at Crawley, is also pushing to start.Exeter midfielder Jordan Tillson remains an injury doubt after missing the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Plymouth.Tillson was forced out of last week's win at Morecambe and will be assessed, while boss Paul Tisdale is likely to revert back to a familiar line-up after making eight changes for Tuesday night's penalty shoot-out defeat.Captain Jordan Moore-Taylor is still out after missing the last three games due to an injury sustained in the recent defeat at Coventry.Strikers Reuben Reid and Jayden Stockley are expected to return up front and on-loan West Brom winger Kyle Edwards is pushing for his first league start.

Source: PAR

