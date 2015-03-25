Carlisle V Coventry at Brunton Park : Match Preview

Keith Curle could name unchanged Carlisle side against CoventryCarlisle boss Keith Curle could name the same starting line-up for the fourth successive game against Coventry.Curle may be tempted to make one or two changes as his side bid to make it four straight wins in 12 days, with Shaun Miller pushing for a recall.Miller stepped off the bench to score a fine goal in the Boxing Day win against Accrington, while fellow forward Kelvin Etuhu and midfielder John O'Sullivan are also in contention.Midfielder Jason Kennedy remains a long-term absentee pending a second operation on his pelvic injury in the new year.Coventry are waiting to discover the full extent of Peter Vincenti's knee injury, with the midfielder set to remain on the sidelines this weekend.Vincenti limped off against Wycombe and subsequently missed the Boxing Day defeat at Port Vale. The 31-year-old twisted a knee and the early indications are that there is no major damage.That will come as a relief to Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, who is already without Jodi Jones and Tony Andreu because of cruciate ligament injuries.Midfielder Liam Kelly continues to battle a heel injury and will remain unavailable to Robins.

Source: PAR

