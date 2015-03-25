 
Carlisle V Cheltenham at Brunton Park : Match Preview

18 August 2017 10:20
Carlisle consider changes for Cheltenham visit

Carlisle manager Keith Curle faces selection dilemmas for the visit of Cheltenham.

Curle rested two of his better players, midfielder Mike Jones and winger Jamie Devitt, last weekend and was rewarded with a 2-1 win at Cambridge.

Despite that result both men are likely to return, leaving Curle to determine who should sit out this time.

Jason Kennedy has been back in full training and may return but John O'Sullivan (groin) is some way off.

Cheltenham will give a late fitness test to Kevin Dawson ahead of the trip to Brunton Park.

The Irish midfielder, a summer arrival from Yeovil, is yet to make his Robins debut due to a thigh problem.

Striker Jerell Sellars is a doubt after being forced off by injury in the first half of last weekend's win over Crawley.

Fellow forward Brian Graham is likely to play another cameo role after completing his first 90 minutes for the club in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Swansea Under-21s.

Source: PAR

