Carlisle V Barnet at Brunton Park : Match Preview

14 September 2017 08:23
Keith Curle continues search to find Carlisle's winning formula

Carlisle's home match against Barnet provides another chance for boss Keith Curle to find his best starting XI.

United are without a victory in four league games, with regular changes failing to lead to a winning formula.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George, defender James Brown and midfielder Kelvin Etuhu all made their league debuts in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Coventry and will be hoping for another chance to impress.

Mark Ellis suffered a facial injury in that game, with Tom Miller and Gary Liddle among the defensive options should he be unfit.

Barnet striker John Akinde could make his first start of the season at Brunton Park.

Akinde, the Bees' top-scorer for the past three seasons, has been unavailable due to a knee problem but came on as a late substitute in the midweek match against Exeter.

Forward Dave Tarpey, who missed the loss to the Grecians, will once again be absent after the club announced he is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

Defender Andre Blackman serves the final game of a three-match suspension, while left-back Elliott Johnson (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

