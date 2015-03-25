 
  1. Football
  2. Carlisle United

Carlisle 1-2 Port Vale - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

16 December 2017 05:32
Tyrone Barnett and Tom Pope on target as Port Vale beat Carlisle

Port Vale moved four points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Carlisle.

Second-half goals from substitute Tyrone Barnett and Tom Pope put Vale in the driving seat before Richie Bennett pulled one back for Carlisle, whose winless run extended to four games.

Hallam Hope and Richie Bennett both failed the find the target early on for Carlisle while at the other end goalkeeper Jack Bonham deflected Michael Tonge's close range effort on to the crossbar.

Vale grabbed the advantage five minutes after half-time when a mix up involving Mike Jones and Clint Hill enabled David Worrall to set up an unmarked Barnett to coolly score into the bottom corner.

The visitors added a second on the break in the 69th minute when Worrall played in Pope who lifted the ball over the advancing Bonham.

Carlisle came close in 77th minute, with Bennett's header hitting the bar before Shaun Miller and Hope both had efforts cleared off the line.

Bennett scored three minutes later following Danny Grainger's corner but Carlisle could not find their way past Ryan Boot again.

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.