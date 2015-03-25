Carlisle 1-1 Notts County - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Notts County remain second after being held at CarlisleNotts County missed the chance to go top of League Two as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Carlisle.Luton's draw at Crawley opened the door for Kevin Nolan's men to return to the summit but they could not find a winner at Brunton Park.Hallam Hope had given the hosts a first-half lead but Ryan Yates scored a 58th-minute equaliser before Shola Ameobi hit a post late on.Tom Miller should have put the hosts ahead early on but goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons denied him from six yards out with a fine stop.Hope was then slipped through on goal and his shot was parried into the path of Reggie Brown, whose diving header was also thwarted by Fitzsimons.The Cumbrians took the lead in the 24th minute when County failed to clear Nicky Adams' cross and Jamie Devitt's ball was bundled home by Hope from a yard.The visitors were level when Terry Hawkridge drove through the midfield and played in Matt Tootle, whose cut-back was finished well by Yates.Ameobi's late chance was County's best but Carlisle, still without a home win since August, held on for a point.

Source: PA

