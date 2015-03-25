Carlisle 1-1 Morecambe - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Morecambe pay the penalty as they claim a point at CarlisleA missed penalty late in the game cost Morecambe the chance to claim all three points as they drew 1-1 at Carlisle.Kelvin Etuhu had given Carlisle the lead shortly after half time before Steven OId popped up in the box to equalise for the Shrimpers. Adam Campbell hit the bar with his spot kick six minutes from time.Although Carlisle forced the early pace it was Morecambe who almost took the lead in the 16th minute when Kevin Ellison sent Aaron Wildig through only for Carlisle goalkeeper Jack Bonham to spread himself and make the save at expense of a corner.It was 32 minutes before Carlisle managed to fashion a real chance and then Richie Bennett's headed from a Danny Grainger cross didn't carry enough power to seriously threaten Barry Roche's goal.The Shrimpers were closest to breaking the first half deadlock when neat passing between Campbell and Wildig set up Adam McGurk for a shot which flew into the side netting.Carlisle needed a spark to ignite their performance and Etuhu provided it in the 51st minute when he latched on to a ball on the edge of the area and fired low past Roche giving the ex-Bury midfielder his first goal for the Cumbrians.Morecambe levelled in the 72nd minute when Old forced the ball home from close range after Wildig's cross from the left had resulted in a bout of pinball in front of the Carlisle goal.The visitors were awarded an 84th minute penalty when Bonham was penalised as he rushed out to claim a ball at his near post. However, Campbell slammed the spot kick against the bar and it rebounded clear.

Source: PA

