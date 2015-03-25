 
Caretaker boss David Unsworth welcomes progress in hunt for new Everton manager

24 November 2017 03:24

David Unsworth has welcomed Farhad Moshiri's suggestion that Everton are "close" to appointing a new manager, even though it could extinguish his own dreams of landing the job.

Unsworth has been acting as caretaker boss for the past month, during which time the Toffees have been linked with a variety of different candidates.

A 5-1 home defeat by Atalanta on Thursday did nothing to enhance the former defender's credentials - taking his record to one win in six attempts - and majority shareholder Moshiri took the airwaves within hours to provide an update on the recruitment process.

"The first priority is to stabilise the club and finalise the appointment of a manager. We are close," the businessman told talkSPORT.

"It is really best to say nothing more until a new management team is appointed and we climb up the table."

That might be seen as a blow to Unsworth's hopes of securing the job until at least the end of the season but he takes any signs of progress as good news for the club, regardless of his own position.

Asked about Moshiri's intervention, the former defender said: "I don't know (about a shortlist). I've just come in off the grass and seen that myself.

"If we're further the line than we were last night, or before we went on to the training pitch, towards getting a permanent manager that's fantastic.

"As I said at the beginning there were never any guarantees.

"The sooner it's sorted the better, I think that would be fair comment. What will be, will be."

Unsworth is preparing to lead the side out at Southampton on Sunday, for potentially the final time. Watford's Marco Silva remains favourite with the bookmakers despite the Hornets' apparent refusal to do business, though RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick has also been strongly linked recently. Burnley's Sean Dyche is the leading English contender, while former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is an outside bet.

For Unsworth, who has spent the majority of his playing and coaching career among the blue half of Merseyside, it would be a job for any of them to cherish.

"This is a wonderful job for any aspiring manager, any senior manager, any manager of any club in the world," he said.

"This is an amazing job. Who wouldn't want to be Everton manager? It's a wonderful place to be stood in front of so many passionate Everton fans."

Source: PA

