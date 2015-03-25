Cardiff V Sunderland at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Yanic Wildschut set for Cardiff debutNew loan signing Yanic Wildschut comes into the Cardiff squad as Sunderland manager Chris Coleman returns to Wales.Dutch winger Wildschut's arrival on loan until the end of the season is timely for promotion-chasing Cardiff given their extensive injury list.Craig Bryson and Kadeem Harris have returned to training but are unlikely to be risked against the Sky Bet Championship's bottom club.Lee Peltier, Matthew Connolly, Aron Gunnarsson and Danny Ward remain out with medium to long-term injuries.Loan signing Jake Clarke-Salter could go straight into the Sunderland team after completing his temporary switch from Chelsea.The 20-year-old central defender arrived amid an injury crisis and is likely to be thrown in at the deep end by Coleman, who left the Wales job in November to take over at Sunderland.Full-back Adam Matthews is back in training after a calf problem, and he will be assessed along with Paddy McNair (groin), Aiden McGeady (calf) and Lynden Gooch (hamstring).Lamine Kone (knee) and Didier Ndong (ankle) have also returned to training, although the game will come too soon, and Jonny Williams (shoulder) is due to join them next week, but Darron Gibson (groin), Lee Cattermole (thigh), Jack Rodwell (hamstring) and Duncan Watmore (knee) are still out.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.