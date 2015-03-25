Cardiff V Sheff Wed at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock set to make changes against Sheffield WednesdayCardiff boss Neil Warnock could freshen up his side for Sheffield Wednesday's visit in the Sky Bet Championship.Warnock shouldered the blame for Cardiff's first league defeat of the season at Preston in midweek after saying he decided against making changes.Danny Ward, Lee Tomlin and deadline-day signings Liam Feeney and Craig Bryson are those under consideration.Callum Paterson will build up his fitness in an under-23 game against Burnley on Monday, the summer arrival from Hearts having yet to make his debut following knee surgery.Wednesday quartet Steven Fletcher, Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee are all hoping to be fit.Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said all four "have a little something" to recover from following the midweek home win against Brentford.Midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) and defender Glenn Loovens (hip) are still out, but hope to return to full training next week.Forward Fernando Forestieri and midfielder George Boyd will both be sidelined for several weeks after recent knee and shoulder operations respectively.

Source: PAR

