Cardiff V QPR at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Cardiff are set to bring back the big guns for QPR's visit on Saturday.
The Sky Bet Championship leaders made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Burton in midweek.
But Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock will restore his key players to the starting line-up, among them skipper Sean Morrison, Aron Gunnarsson, Kenneth Zohore and five-goal Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Summer signing Callum Paterson has joined training for the first time since knee surgery but is still several weeks away from action.
QPR will be without James Perch, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The versatile defender suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of the 2-1 win over Hull last weekend.
Boss Ian Holloway made 10 changes for the 4-1 midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford so the likes of Alex Smithies, Jake Bidwell, Nedum Onuoha and Conor Washington will return.
Joel Lynch, Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins are still out injured.
