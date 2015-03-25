Cardiff V QPR at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Cardiff set to bring back big guns to face QPRCardiff are set to bring back the big guns for QPR's visit on Saturday.The Sky Bet Championship leaders made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Burton in midweek.But Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock will restore his key players to the starting line-up, among them skipper Sean Morrison, Aron Gunnarsson, Kenneth Zohore and five-goal Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.Summer signing Callum Paterson has joined training for the first time since knee surgery but is still several weeks away from action.QPR will be without James Perch, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.The versatile defender suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of the 2-1 win over Hull last weekend.Boss Ian Holloway made 10 changes for the 4-1 midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford so the likes of Alex Smithies, Jake Bidwell, Nedum Onuoha and Conor Washington will return.Joel Lynch, Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins are still out injured.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker