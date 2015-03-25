Cardiff V Preston North End at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Aron Gunnarsson is absent again for Cardiff's Sky Bet Championship home game with Preston on Friday night.
Iceland midfielder Gunnarsson, who has started only once since mid-October, faces another six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.
Defender Sean Morrison (groin) remains out and is two to three weeks away from returning to action.
There was some good news for Cardiff in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham as striker Rhys Healey featured for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in February.
Preston have a number of injury concerns.
North End lost both Paul Gallagher (calf) and Calum Woods (dead leg) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Barnsley.
Tom Clarke, just back from an Achilles injury, was not risked, while Callum Robinson (foot) missed a contest that saw Greg Cunningham (knee) return to the bench as an unused substitute.
Darnell Fisher (hip), Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are all sidelined.
Source: PAR