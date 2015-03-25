Cardiff V Preston North End at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Aron Gunnarsson to miss out again for CardiffAron Gunnarsson is absent again for Cardiff's Sky Bet Championship home game with Preston on Friday night.Iceland midfielder Gunnarsson, who has started only once since mid-October, faces another six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.Defender Sean Morrison (groin) remains out and is two to three weeks away from returning to action.There was some good news for Cardiff in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham as striker Rhys Healey featured for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in February.Preston have a number of injury concerns.North End lost both Paul Gallagher (calf) and Calum Woods (dead leg) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Barnsley.Tom Clarke, just back from an Achilles injury, was not risked, while Callum Robinson (foot) missed a contest that saw Greg Cunningham (knee) return to the bench as an unused substitute.Darnell Fisher (hip), Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are all sidelined.

