Cardiff V Norwich at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Cardiff are waiting on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Aron Gunnarsson ahead of Friday's visit of Norwich.
The pair missed last weekend's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest but Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock hopes they will be fit enough to return to the squad.
Striker Kenneth Zohore (heel) misses out again with Cardiff seeking a fourth consecutive victory that would take them to within a point of Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves.
Jazz Richards, Kadeem Harris and Lee Camp also remain sidelined, but Omar Bogle is available after completing a three-match ban.
Norwich defender Timm Klose (hip) and midfielder Tom Trybull (back) should both travel to Wales, along with forward Cameron Jerome (foot).
Midfielder Alex Pritchard made his return from pre-season ankle surgery with a substitute appearance in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Barnsley and is set to be in the squad again despite a minor neck problem,
Defender James Husband (groin) remains sidelined, along with midfielder Alex Tettey (calf) and forward Marley Watkins (groin). Forward Steven Naismith (ankle) also continues his recovery as do defender Jamal Lewis (knee), midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and goalkeeper Remi Matthews (ankle).
