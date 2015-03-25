Cardiff V Norwich at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Mendez-Laing and Gunnarsson causing concern for CardiffCardiff are waiting on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Aron Gunnarsson ahead of Friday's visit of Norwich.The pair missed last weekend's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest but Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock hopes they will be fit enough to return to the squad.Striker Kenneth Zohore (heel) misses out again with Cardiff seeking a fourth consecutive victory that would take them to within a point of Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves.Jazz Richards, Kadeem Harris and Lee Camp also remain sidelined, but Omar Bogle is available after completing a three-match ban.Norwich defender Timm Klose (hip) and midfielder Tom Trybull (back) should both travel to Wales, along with forward Cameron Jerome (foot).Midfielder Alex Pritchard made his return from pre-season ankle surgery with a substitute appearance in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Barnsley and is set to be in the squad again despite a minor neck problem,Defender James Husband (groin) remains sidelined, along with midfielder Alex Tettey (calf) and forward Marley Watkins (groin). Forward Steven Naismith (ankle) also continues his recovery as do defender Jamal Lewis (knee), midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and goalkeeper Remi Matthews (ankle).

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker