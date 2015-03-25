Cardiff V Millwall at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson blow for CardiffCardiff are again likely to be without Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson for the Sky Bet Championship home game with Millwall.Striker Zohore and midfielder Gunnarsson both missed last weekend's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough with ankle injuries.The pair have returned to light training, but Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is reluctant to rush them back and Cardiff could be unchanged after their Riverside win.Goalkeeper Lee Camp's return has been delayed by three weeks after he pulled a thigh muscle just as knee and groin issues had cleared up.Millwall's Steve Morison is fit to start after returning in last week's 2-0 defeat of Birmingham.His availability means manager Neil Harris a near-fully-fit squad from which to choose.His only absentees are Shaun Williams and Byron Webster, who will respectively be missing until Christmas and the end of the season, both owing to knee injuries.The Lions are chasing their first away win of the season.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker