Cardiff V Mansfield at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

05 January 2018 04:09
Cardiff stretched for Mansfield FA Cup clash

Cardiff are short on numbers for their FA Cup third-round home tie with Mansfield on Saturday.

Lee Peltier has been ruled out for a month after being booked in for surgery and Matthew Connolly - who damaged a muscle in the New Year's Day defeat at QPR - will be out for a similar length of time.

Cardiff are already without Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward (knee) and Kadeem Harris (groin), and Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock says his squad has also had to cope with a training ground flu bug this week.

But there is some good news with Wales defender Jazz Richards fully recovered from an ankle problem which has prevented him playing since September.

Liam Feeney's loan spell from Blackburn has been extended to the end of the season.

Danny Rose could return to the Mansfield squad after missing the win over Carlisle on Monday with a hip injury.

Captain Zander Diamond also missed that match after he was struck in the face with the ball against Wycombe on December 30 and remains absent.

Midfielder Joel Byrom will not be fit in time, but he is expected to return to training next week following his groin injury.

Defender David Mirfin is still being assessed after knee surgery and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved.

