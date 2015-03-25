Cardiff V Leeds at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Sol Bamba set for Cardiff return against his former clubCardiff defender Sol Bamba is set to return against his former club Leeds as third hosts top in the Sky Bet Championship.Bamba was rested for the weekend win at Sunderland but is set to replace Bruno Manga for the visit of the league leaders.Full-back Lee Peltier should overcome a minor knock to return, while winger Junior Hoilett is also expected to start.Omar Bogle will continue to deputise for virus victim Danny Ward on the bench if the former Rotherham striker fails to recover in time.Leeds defender Pontus Jansson will return to the squad after being left out for Saturday's home win against Ipswich.Jansson was rested as a precaution after missing the Carabao Cup win at Burnley due to a hamstring strain but could be back alongside Liam Cooper in central defence.Head coach Thomas Christiansen has no new injury or suspension problems but may make changes, with fit-again on-loan Everton defender Matthew Pennington, Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas and Kemar Roofe all in contention.Striker Caleb Ekuban, who recently had foot surgery, remains the only absentee.

