Cardiff V Ipswich at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Cardiff duo Zohore and Gunnarsson could return for Ipswich visitCardiff are expecting to welcome Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson back for the visit of Ipswich.The pair have both been battling ankle problems but are being readied to return.Joe Bennett limped out of Saturday's draw against Millwall and Callum Paterson could make his full debut after stepping off the bench to replace him.Lee Tomlin is pushing for a first league start since August 15, but Jazz Richards (ankle) and Lee Camp (thigh) remain sidelined.Ipswich will again be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi, who has a hamstring problem.Fellow former Bluebird Emyr Huws is stepping up his recovery from an Achilles problem, but will not be back to face the club he left in the summer.Defender Tommy Smith has recovered from a back problem, so is available with Town boss Mick McCarthy reporting no fresh injury worries following the 2-1 victory at Burton, where Bersant Celina came of the bench to net a late winner.Midfielder Ted Bishop (groin/hernia) and Luke Hyam (knee) continue their recovery, while Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

