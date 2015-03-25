Cardiff V Hull at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Injury list growing for BluebirdsCardiff have a mounting injury list for Hull's visit in the Sky Bet Championship.Danny Ward has been booked in for a knee operation and Sean Morrison has been ruled out by the groin injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw at Reading on Monday.Aron Gunnarsson, Craig Bryson and Anthony Pilkington are also major doubts.But Cardiff are hopeful that Omar Bogle will shrug off a calf problem to lead the attack in the absence of Ward and Kenneth Zohore.There are doubts over a number of Hull players ahead of the contest.It remains to be seen what involvement, if any, there is for David Meyler and Max Clark, who both came off in last Saturday's 3-2 win over Brentford.Question marks also hang over Jarrod Bowen, Markus Henriksen, Kevin Stewart and Michael Hector.All four sat out the clash with the Bees, which was Hull's first match under new boss Nigel Adkins.

Source: PAR

