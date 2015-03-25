 
Cardiff V Fulham at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

24 December 2017 02:13
Neil Warnock could shake up Cardiff team

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock could ring the changes for his side's Sky Bet Championship clash against Fulham following their shock defeat at Bolton.

The Bluebirds went down 2-0 at the Macron on Saturday to lose ground on leaders Wolves at the summit.

Aron Gunnarsson (ankle) and Craig Bryson (Achilles) are stepping up their progress from injury and could feature.

Kenneth Zohore will be pushing for a start after coming on as a second-half substitute against Bolton following an ankle issue.

Lucas Piazon could get a run-out for Fulham following his return from a broken leg.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-1 win against Barnsley, but boss Slavisa Jokanovic hinted he would be used over the busy festive period.

Floyd Ayite scored on his return to action after four weeks out with a hamstring problem and should continue having been withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining as a precaution.

Neeskens Kebano came on having recovered from a calf problem and he will hope to feature more prominently.

Source: PAR

