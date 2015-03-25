Cardiff V Derby at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Craig Bryson missing for Cardiff against parent club DerbyLeague leaders Cardiff will be without midfielder Craig Bryson for Derby's Sky Bet Championship visit.Bryson joined Cardiff from Derby last month on a season-long loan and can not play against his parent club under the terms of the agreement.But Joe Ralls, who missed the midweek win over Leeds, could be available after returning to training.Jazz Richards (ankle), Aron Gunnarsson (hip/thigh), Callum Paterson (knee) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out.Mason Bennett will be absent from the Derby squad with the knee injury he sustained against Brentford in midweek.The striker had to come off after only 12 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Griffin Park but the good news for the Rams is that tests have shown he suffered no serious ligament damage.Johnny Russell is fit but has been left out of the last two matchday squads. Derby boss Gary Rowett has refused to elaborate on why and it remains to be seen if the forward will be involved on Saturday.Midfielder George Thorne has had a bout of illness and will play for the under-23 side on Friday afternoon but could still travel to south Wales.

