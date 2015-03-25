 
Cardiff V Burton Albion at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:41
Omar Bogle set for Cardiff debut against Burton in Carabao Cup

Omar Bogle is in line to make his Cardiff debut at home to Burton in the Carabao Cup.

Bogle, signed from Wigan last week, was an unused substitute at Wolves on Saturday as Cardiff stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship with a fourth successive victory.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is expected to ring the changes against opponents they have already beaten in the league this season.

Brian Murphy, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Greg Halford, Matthew Kennedy and Danny Ward all started the first-round win against Portsmouth and are expected to feature again.

Burton have Ben Turner available for the first time this season following his five-game suspension carried over from last season and the defender is likely to start against his former club.

Midfielder Hope Akpan will serve the second game of a three-match ban, though, after the club's unsuccessful appeal against his recent red card.

New signing Sean Scannell is set to make his Burton debut while Connor Ripley, Tom Flanagan, Joe Sbarra and Luke Varney are also likely to start the game.

Matty Lund suffered an ankle injury during the league win against Birmingham on Friday night and the midfielder will not be involved in south Wales.

Source: PAR

