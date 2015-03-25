Cardiff V Brentford at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Joe Bennett is poised to make a timely return for Cardiff at home to Brentford.
Bennett has missed the last two Sky Bet Championship games with a calf injury but the full-back is expected to play, with Lee Peltier suspended.
Striker Omar Bogle starts a three-game ban after being sent off at Bristol City before the international break.
Danny Ward should lead the attack, with Kenneth Zohore (ankle) still struggling, although midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is back in contention after a five-week absence.
Henrik Dalsgaard will be absent for Brentford.
The defender has yet to fully recover from the heel injury which also saw him miss out on Denmark's World Cup play-off matches against the Republic of Ireland.
Full-back Rico Henry this week underwent surgery on the knee injury he suffered against Middlesbrough in September.
Midfielder Lewis Macleod could make his long-awaited return to the squad after cruciate damage.
