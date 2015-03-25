 
  1. Football
  2. Cardiff City

Cardiff V Brentford at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

17 November 2017 11:16
Joe Bennett could return when Cardiff host Brentford

Joe Bennett is poised to make a timely return for Cardiff at home to Brentford.

Bennett has missed the last two Sky Bet Championship games with a calf injury but the full-back is expected to play, with Lee Peltier suspended.

Striker Omar Bogle starts a three-game ban after being sent off at Bristol City before the international break.

Danny Ward should lead the attack, with Kenneth Zohore (ankle) still struggling, although midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is back in contention after a five-week absence.

Henrik Dalsgaard will be absent for Brentford.

The defender has yet to fully recover from the heel injury which also saw him miss out on Denmark's World Cup play-off matches against the Republic of Ireland.

Full-back Rico Henry this week underwent surgery on the knee injury he suffered against Middlesbrough in September.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod could make his long-awaited return to the squad after cruciate damage.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as