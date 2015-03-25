Cardiff V Brentford at Cardiff City Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Joe Bennett could return when Cardiff host BrentfordJoe Bennett is poised to make a timely return for Cardiff at home to Brentford.Bennett has missed the last two Sky Bet Championship games with a calf injury but the full-back is expected to play, with Lee Peltier suspended.Striker Omar Bogle starts a three-game ban after being sent off at Bristol City before the international break.Danny Ward should lead the attack, with Kenneth Zohore (ankle) still struggling, although midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is back in contention after a five-week absence.Henrik Dalsgaard will be absent for Brentford.The defender has yet to fully recover from the heel injury which also saw him miss out on Denmark's World Cup play-off matches against the Republic of Ireland.Full-back Rico Henry this week underwent surgery on the knee injury he suffered against Middlesbrough in September.Midfielder Lewis Macleod could make his long-awaited return to the squad after cruciate damage.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker